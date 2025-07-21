Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Shannon Sharpe Reaches Agreement With Rape Accuser

Shannon Sharpe Reaches Settlement With Rape Accuser, Concedes Relationship Was “Consensual & Tumultuous”

Published on July 21, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Shannon Sharpe Reaches Agreement With Rape Accuser

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty / Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe was accused of rape by Jane Doe in April; now he has reportedly settled the lawsuit on undisclosed terms. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the accuser, said on Friday, July 18, that his client’s lawsuit will be dismissed because they “reached a mutually agreed upon resolution” with the 3-time Super Bowl Champion and now podcast host and ESPN sports analyst.
Per Deadline:

Related Stories

“On April 20, 2025, The Buzbee Law Firm filed a complaint in Nevada making several allegations against Shannon Sharpe on behalf of our client,” wrote Buzbee on X. “Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.”

As expected, when the lawsuit was filed in April, Jane Doe and her attorney, Sharpe, immediately denied the allegations that accused the Club Shay Shay host of rape, choking, and more in the 13-page civil suit, claiming that what went on was being taken out of context and completely consensual. Sharpe’s attorney lashed out at the charges, describing them as a “blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars.” Both parties also confirmed that Sharpe previously offered Jane Doe $10 million in an attempt to stop her from filing the lawsuit.

The Immediate Fallout & Social Media Reactions To Shannon Sharpe Settling

The fallout was swift, with Sharpe being suspended from his Monday and Tuesday slots on ESPN’s First Take; however, he did continue with his podcast shows, Club Shay Shay and Nightcap with Ocho Cinco. Social media has been chiming, especially about Sharpe’s accuser reportedly retiring from OnlyFans after securing her $50 million settlement.
Well damn. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Tears

2. Hmmmm

3. Oof

4. Bruh

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Related Tags

sexual assault shannon sharpe

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025

    Puka Nucua Says Concussions Aren't Real Just Days After Antisemitic Blunder, Social Media Has a Headache

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B

    Preciousness: Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies In 2025

    Bossip
    Brown Sugar Babe asset

    Rich Aunty Oils, Affordable Must-Haves & Premium Essentials: BOSSIP’s 2025 Holiday Gift Guide

    Bossip
    Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

    Drake Gifted Quavo The Bentley He Originally Bought Saweetie, Social Media Debates Corniness

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close