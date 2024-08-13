Subscribe
Skai Jackson Is Engaged & Pregnant, X Is Stunned

Skai Jackson Arrested For Domestic Battery, X Shocked To Learn She Is Engaged & Pregnant

Published on August 13, 2024
IMDboat At San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Former Disney star Skai Jackson found herself in trouble with the law, and social media is shocked after learning some other details following her arrest.
TMZ exclusively reports that Skai Jackson was arrested last week for domestic battery following a public fight with her boyfriend that was broken up by security and led to the couple being detained. Per TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the actress, best known for starring in the Disney shows, “Jessie” and “Bunk’d,” was arrested last week for domestic violence. We’re told deputies were called to Universal CityWalk after security spotted Jackson and her boyfriend getting into it … and the actress allegedly pushed him, and more than once.

Sources tell us security clocked the altercation and then detained the couple … until law enforcement arrived.

According to the celebrity gossip site, Jackson and her mystery boyfriend denied getting physical, adding that they are happily engaged and expecting a child together. Law enforcement reviewed the footage of the incident and saw Jackson push her boyfriend. She was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery, cited, and later released the website reports. The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office will review the case to determine if further charges are warranted. Reactions to the incident are pouring in on X, formerly Twitter, and everyone is shocked to learn that Jackson is engaged and pregnant.
We are sure this is not how Skai Jackson wanted to reveal to the world that she is getting married and having a child. Welp. You can see more reactions to the incident and the shocking developments in the gallery below.

