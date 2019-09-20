Skullcandy Introduces Its New Crusher ANC Headphones At Unique NYC Pop-Up Experience

Lifestyle audio brand, Skullcandy is looking to make a big splash with its latest headphone model, the Crusher ANC. The brand invited Hip-Hop Wired to its pop-up installation in NYC to try them out.

What sets the Crusher ANC headphones apart from previous models is that it is described as a feature-driven headphone. The Crusher ANC combines three of Skullcandy’s innovative technologies, Sensory Bass, Active Noise Cancellation, and Personal Sound. This unique combo makes the Crusher ANC the only headphone on the market to do so.

At the pop-up experience, we were shown a short introductory video of the Crusher ANC before we were taken to a booth to try them out. Before we experienced what the headphones had to offer in the sound department, we made a personal sound profile using an audio test built-in a companion Skullcandy app.

Once that part was done, we were taken downstairs to experience how the headphones work in different noisy environments, individually: an airplane, work office, and home. Each station tested the Crusher ANC’s noise cancellation ability, which was very impressive. We also put to the test the outstanding adjustable Sensory Bass. It will totally immerse you into either the movie you’re watching or song you are listening to.

The brand seems very confident in what the Crusher ANC has to offer, Jason Hodell, Chief Executive Officer of Skullcandy, added in a statement:

"Our Crusher ANC is without a peer in the market today," says Jason Hodell, Chief Executive Officer of Skullcandy "Improving on the famous sensory bass immersion of our industry-leading Crusher family, we have now added proprietary active noise cancellation and an industry-first personalization experience that no other headphone can match. You won't just hear your music, you'll feel it like never before."

We definitely see why he is confident, we left very impressed and will be dropping a full review on the Crusher ANC headphones in the coming days. The Crusher ANC is available on Skullcandy.com in three finishes, Deep Red, Fearless Black and in a Best Buy exclusive Black Tan colorway on October 6 for $319.99.

You can check out photos from the pop-up experience below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz