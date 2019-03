Skullcandy Kicks Off New “12 Moods” Campaign With Rico Nasty [Photos]

Lifestyle and audio brand Skullcandy on Wednesday (March 6) kicked off its “12 Moods” campaign launching its new Push Truly Wireless Earbuds with the help of emerging rapper Rico Nasty and Pro Skateboarder Jenn Soto.

“12 Moods” is a new groundbreaking program that aims to celebrate as the visceral power of music the company explained in a press release. Each month the campaign will highlight a different mood that is inspired by listening to music. Fans of the brand could look forward to new exclusive music content from the featured artists, stories from athletes as well as limited edition Skullcandy product available exclusively through the brand’s website.

For March, which also happens to be Women’s History Month Skullcandy called on Rico Nasty and Jenn Soto due to their boldness in their respective crafts. This month’s mood is Bold, and the company’s new Push Wireless Earbuds will be draped in a limited bold tangerine color.

Speaking about the new initiative, Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer of Skullcandy adds :

“To us, music is all about feeling, and nothing affects our moods like music, The ‘12 Moods’ initiative is our unique way of celebrating those moods with Skullcandy fans.”

To see more photos from the campaign hit the gallery below and keep it lock on Hip-Hop Wired for more updates on “12 Moods” campaign.

—

Photos: Skullcandy