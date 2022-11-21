Subscribe
The Ruler: Slick Rick Crowned Hip-Hop’s Greatest Storyteller On Twitter

Slick Rick had his name trending on Twitter Monday morning (Nov. 21) and while that sometimes is a foreshadowing of bad news, we’re happy to report that the veteran rapper is being celebrated instead.

Early Monday morning, XXL’s Twitter account posed a question to the timeline, asking who the best storyteller in Hip-Hop is. Naturally, those fans who are aware made mention of Slick Rick The Ruler as most folks of a certain age would.

Slick Rick isn’t the only storyteller in Hip-Hop as other MCs such as Slug of Atmosphere, Ghostface Killah, Nas, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar are all gifted in the craft of laying out thoughts and concepts with a beginning, middle, and end.

The Jamaican-British MC is still very much active, featuring on the steller “Metropolis” single from DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill fame alongside Wutang Clan swordsman Method Man. The Ruler was also a scene-stealing future on Westside Gunn’s Who Made The Sunshine album on the tracks “Ocean Prime” and “Good Night.”

That said, most would point to the great Ricky D as the GOAT of Hip-Hop storytelling. Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: Shahar Azran / Getty

