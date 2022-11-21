The Ruler: Slick Rick Crowned Hip-Hop’s Greatest Storyteller On Twitter

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Slick Rick had his name trending on Twitter Monday morning (Nov. 21) and while that sometimes is a foreshadowing of bad news, we’re happy to report that the veteran rapper is being celebrated instead.

Early Monday morning, XXL’s Twitter account posed a question to the timeline, asking who the best storyteller in Hip-Hop is. Naturally, those fans who are aware made mention of Slick Rick The Ruler as most folks of a certain age would.

Slick Rick isn’t the only storyteller in Hip-Hop as other MCs such as Slug of Atmosphere, Ghostface Killah, Nas, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar are all gifted in the craft of laying out thoughts and concepts with a beginning, middle, and end.

The Jamaican-British MC is still very much active, featuring on the steller “Metropolis” single from DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill fame alongside Wutang Clan swordsman Method Man. The Ruler was also a scene-stealing future on Westside Gunn’s Who Made The Sunshine album on the tracks “Ocean Prime” and “Good Night.”

That said, most would point to the great Ricky D as the GOAT of Hip-Hop storytelling. Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

—

Photo: Shahar Azran / Getty