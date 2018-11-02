Slick Rick’s Debut LP ‘The Great Adventures Of Slick’ Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Slick Rick released his classic debut album, The Great Adventures of Slick Rick 30 years ago this week, and fans will now get a chance to hear the record in an updated fashion. A joint effort with Def Jam Recordings, Urban Legends, and Ume will bring a remastered deluxe edition of the project set to release next year.

The Great Adventures of Slick Rick dropped on November 1, 1988 on Def Jam. The new format for the LP will drop on February 22 2019 in a full array of physical and digital packages.

This deluxe package will also include Slick Rick’s first original song in nearly 20 years with “Can’t Dance To A Track That Ain’t Got No Soul” and a demo track “Snakes Of The World Today” is also available for download purchase and on streaming networks. The latter song was written, recorded and produced by Slick Rick himself during the crafting of his debut. Overall, six previously unreleased tracks will be a part of the re-release.

Along with the album, fans can also purchase a pair of limited-edition shirts stylized after the album at Bravado.com or Slick Rick’s online store.

Stream and purchase “Snakes of the World Today” by following this link.

Preorder The Great Adventures of Slick Rick (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) here.

Photo: Getty