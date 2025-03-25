Subscribe
Live Action Snow White Panned By MAGA Fans, Gal Gadot Haters

Live Action ‘Snow White’ Film Has Anti-Woke MAGA Foaming At The Mouth

Published on March 25, 2025
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-DISNEY-SNOWWHITE

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Snow White, the new live-action film starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, is being panned online by those assumed to be in the MAGA nation, accusing the motion picture of “wokeness.” On X, the reactions to Snow White have been passionate, and other film fans are joining the pile-on to blast some of the acting and more.
Snow White was released last Friday (March 21) and is one of the early big-budget films of the spring season. Zegler stars as the title character, while Gadot plays a contrasting role as the Evil Queen. At issue for the MAGA meatheads is Zegler’s role and the fact that the American actress is Polish and Colombian. Some of the more extreme racist trolls have attacked Zegler’s racial identity, and other film fans are critical of Gadot’s acting and her political positions.

Beyond the culture war being waged over the movie, the early reports are leaning towards the fact that Snow White’s box office opening numbers are a bit underwhelming. With a budget reported to be between $240-270 million, the film had a worldwide weekend opening of about $86 million, according to The Numbers website. Professional critics largely called the film a refreshing update on the classic tale, and it manages to put forth some progressive themes here and there. Also present in the film is the goal of female empowerment and other stylistic and source material changes. It is there where MAGA and online trolls are having the most issues. — Photo: Getty

