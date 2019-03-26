So Long, Notorious: Conor McGregor Retiring From MMA Competition, Combat Sports Twitter Reacts

Conor “The Notorious” McGregor was one of the UFC’s top stars and owns the record for the fastest title fight knockout in the league’s history. The former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight champion is hanging up the gloves and will no longer step into the Octagon after announcing his apparent retirement.

Taking to Twitter, the 30-year-old McGregor made the announcement that he’s taking leave of MMA, this in the wake of recent legal issues and demanding a slice of UFC ownership. However, McGregor has found success outside the ring as well with his Prop No. Twelve whiskey line.

UFC boss Dana White has heard retirement talk from McGregor before but this time, White is seemingly accepting the fact he’s losing one of the UFC’s biggest draws. However, this isn’t the first time McGregor has made this announcement as noted by observers who believe he’ll be back.

Despite how one might feel about McGregor’s larger-than-life personality, he truly electrified the sport and delivered some amazing moments inside the cage.

So long, Notorious and thanks for the highlights. Cheers.

We’ve got reactions from combat sports Twitter below.

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

Photo: Getty