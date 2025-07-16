So Tweet It: Nicki Minaj Snaps On SZA, Social Media Debates Crash Out

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Btch what have you ever done besides yodel with auto tune that needed retuning? Boo im an icon. You’re not. The end. Pay that man for almost breaking his back. Why didn’t u speak up when your exec was bullying & harassing me ya dirty mangy cunt? These botted numbers on all platforms have yall losing yall mother fkng minds. You the type that would’ve been quiet in school trying to fit in. You still have no clue who you are! I know you went nights w/o washing that musty face. Btch how u remember exactly where every freckle go?

Desiree Perez we wanna discuss your daughter’s lawsuit. And did you do your deposition????? Oh ok.”

Once Nicki Minaj has you in her crosshairs, you’re in for a slander-filled ride. The latest artist to draw the ire of the Chief Barb is singer SZA, who has been getting hit with a flurry of not so nice tweets from the Queens rapper.It seems like the brouhaha may have started over…actually we’ll get to that later. On the evening of Tuesday, July 15, Nicki Minaj started going in on SZA on X (formerly known as Twitter).“Wait. Does Sza think she’s more successful than me?,” reads her initial message. “Lol yall catch me up pls. Sza if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you,” Minaj wrote on her X account. “I’ve been to countries that never heard of you. I know you’re not THAT stupid are you? Stadiums? Did you look at the venues I played on my OWN headlined FESTIVAL tour out of the country last year? Bitch have you ever headlined to 80K ppl?” And that’s just the early stages of the smoke.She added, “Minaj also claimed that SZA’s streaming numbers have been artificially inflated and she also resurfaced old tweets of SZA disparaging Ciara and Rihanna.Not to be confined to just one social media platform, Nicki continued to attack SZA by going live on her Stationhead account, where she alleged she didn’t know any of her songs. Never heard “Kill Bill” or the “Luther” joint with Kendrick? Word?As for how this all started, it seems like Nicki Minaj had some words for Punch of TDE, accusing him of bullying her. “So glad I have proof of being bullied by AND being lied on by a man PUBLICLY on a platform I use for my JOB; after I rejected his business proposition on more than one occasion,” she wrote on X on July 15. “He failed to disclose to the public that I had rejected his business propositions— and thereby acted in what appears to be retaliation purposefully used to cause financial damages & to engage in a smear campaign against the brand.Shortly after that, message SZA entered the chat with a cryptic missive of her own—”Mercury retrograde.. don’t take the bait lol silly goose,” she wrote.And now we’re here. While Nicki Minaj may be entitled to be in attack mode, the usual mix of Barbz saying “She can do no wrong” and “Ohh she’s crashing out, again?” rhetoric is all over social media. Also, SZA kept her reply succinct.Peep the reactions in the gallery. Hey, don’t shoot the messenger—we’re monitoring this for archival purposes.This story is developing.