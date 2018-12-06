Soulja Boy Launches Line of Gaming Systems, Gamers Suspect The Jig

Soulja Boy made headlines last week for being an accidental racist, and now he’s catching some serious slander for something he’s pretty proud of. Last night the rapper announced his new line of gaming consoles a follow up to his line of SouljaWatches he sells on his website. Twitter, of course, sees the jig early.

SouljaGame Console and Handheld Are Here – GameRevolution https://t.co/ZDUibzZ3rT — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) December 5, 2018

The “Crank That” rapper announced his SouljaGame console and SouljaGame Handheld last night and was very excited as he should be. In a series of Tweets, he expressed he had shed tears of joy when the first console was sold as well as making $250,000 in sales in less than 24 hours.

To the first person that purchased my console you just brought tears to my eyes. Tears of joy! Thank you so much for your support I promise to continue my tech company and evolve it in the gaming world. I’m just a kid with a dream 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) December 5, 2018

Wow made $250,000 from my game console it’s only been less than 24hours since release wtf thank you guys so much 😳🙏🏾 — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) December 6, 2018

While there is plenty to be happy about with his latest venture, there is something that just doesn’t smell right when it comes to the console and handheld unit. Both are emulators marked up at $199.99 and currently on “sale” for $149.99 and $99.99 right on time for the holidays. Polygon points out both models are “poorly built” and are made by Anbernic and are being sold on AliExpress without his name on it for $105.99 and $72.99.

As far as games are concerned, the SouljaGame “plug-n-play” console has 800 built-in while the handheld boasts 3,000 games with titles ranging from PlayStation, NeoGeo, PC, SEGA, Game Boy Advance, and NES games. The console looks like a knockoff Xbox One and features a generic looking PS Dualshock controller.

While Soulja is currently celebrating, there a lot of folks giving him the side-eye for trying to push knockoff electronics on them. We here at Hip-Hop Wired love to support Black businesses, but at the same time, we don’t co-sign selling marked-up suspect electronics either. We recommend you give this some serious thought, do your research before you hit purchase on any of these electronics. Hit the gallery below to see the sprinkle of support and slander for Soulja’s new video game consoles.

Photo: Greg Doherty / Getty