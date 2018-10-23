Dem A Bleach? : #LHHATL Star Spice Looks More Like Flour, Twitter Is Besides Itself

Reggae star and Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta cast member Spice has Twitter in shambles right now, and it’s not because of her new song but instead, her new look to promote it.

Apparently, Spice is dropping a new song discussing colorism in the Jamaican music industry and to get her point across she has debuted her new bleached look on Instagram. The picture which is the only one on her IG timeline has been making its rounds on Twitter.

It was also accompanied by Spice going live on the social media platform sporting the Sammy Sosa/Vybz Kartel look as well as a struggle performance of the new record. Now again some are pointing out the new look is not permanent but just to help promote her new single. BUT guess what? She is still gonna get these jokes regardless.

In need of a good laugh hit the gallery below to see the reactions to Spice looking more like flour.

—

Photo: