Spotify Is Down For Thousands Of Users, X Reacts
Spotify Suffers Outage, Users On X Blast DSP Over Struggle Connection
Spotify is a dominant force in the music and audio streaming space and owns a large market share of users who enjoy the service. On Wednesday (April 16), however, Spotify found itself trending on X after users complained of the service going dark on them and sparking complaints. As of this writing, Spotify still appears to be down, and neither the Web nor mobile versions are working. We even tried the desktop app, and that too was not responsive. Taking a look at Downdetector, it appears the service went out around 8 AM ET this morning with nearly 50,000 users reporting an outage.
Via the Spotify Status account on X, the service’s teams are aware of the issues and have posted a message. “We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!” read their reply on X. In the comment section of Downdetector, some are reporting limited functionality, but overall, most are saying that all forms of the service are inaccessible at the moment. While the company addresses the issue and gets the fix going, we’ve scoured X for some replies regarding the outage of the audio streaming service. According to some of the replies we’ve seen, some people felt inconvenienced by the service interruption. Check out those replies below. UPDATE: Spotify appears to be operational for most users once again. — Photo: SOPA Images / Getty
