Peter Mayhew The OG Chewbacca In ‘Star Wars’ Passes Away At 74, Twitter Mourns

Peter Mayhew, the actor, described as kind-hearted who brought the lovable giant Wookie, Chewbacca in Star Wars to life passed away this week at the age of 74. His fellow cast members and fans reflected on his life following the news of his passing.

Mayhew played Han Solo’s Wookie co-pilot in the first three original Star Wars films and reprised the role in 2015’s The Force Awakens. Mayhew’s family announced via Twitter that they were by his side at his North Texas homes when the gentle giant passed on April 30.

The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VLyuK0u — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) May 2, 2019

Harrison Ford who spent most of his time on screen with Mayhew bid farewell to his Millenium Falcon co-pilot in a heartfelt statement to The Hollywood Reporter. Ford spoke on their bond that extended beyond the silver screen and credited Mayew as one of the reasons the science fiction movie franchise was so loved by movie fans.

“Peter Mayhew was a kind and gentle man, possessed of great dignity and noble character.”

“We were partners in film and friends in life for over 30 years, and I loved him. He invested his soul in the character and brought great pleasure to the Star Wars audience.”

“Chewbacca was an important part of the success of the films we made together. He knew how important the fans of the franchise were to its continued success and he was devoted to them. I and millions of others will never forget Peter and what he gave us all.”

Star Wars creator George Lucas in a statement added:

“Peter was a wonderful man. He was the closest any human being could be to a Wookiee: big heart, gentle nature … and I learned to always let him win. He was a good friend, and I’m saddened by his passing.”

It’s clear despite talking in a language only a few could understand in the film, Mayhew’s Chewbacca is one of the most beloved characters ever. Hit the gallery below to see all heartfelt messages from fellow co-stars, the new Chewbacca, and fans below.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty