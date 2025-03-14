Subscribe
Stephen A. Smith Accused of Milking LeBron James Confrontation

X Accuses Stephen A. Smith of Going On A “Media Tour” Following His Courtside Confrontation With LeBron James

Published on March 14, 2025
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty / Stephen A. Smtih

Stephen A. Smith is getting called out for giving his confrontation with LeBron James uncessarry extra life, and those people may have a point. It’s been 7 days since LeBron James took time to confront ESPN’s loudest and well paid voice Stephen A. Smith about comments he made about his son, Bronny James, during a timeout, and Smith still is talking about it.

While LeBron James has seemingly moved on, Smith has gone on what many are calling a media tour to talk about the situation. Smith waited till a Monday, March 10 epsiode of First Take and later his podcast the Stephen A. Smith Show to speak about the situation because he felt he needed to after video of LBJ checking him went viral. In a post on X, formerly Twitter annoucing his decision to address the moment Smith wrote, “I didn’t want to have to address this. I wouldn’t have, either, had it not gone viral. Now I have no choice. @FirstTake first at 10am EST. Then….The Stephen A. Smith Show on YouTube! Some things just have to be said. Hilariously, James former Cavaliers teammate, Kevin Love, clowned Smith’s reasoning for making the moment he claimed he “didn’t wan’t to have to address,” in a quote response writing, “You have no choice? lol Because it went viral? lol You didn’t want to have to? lol You wouldn’t have? lol.” Following that, the wannabe politcal pundit has spoken about the situation on Sean Hannity’s FOX News show and on a Thursday episode of the Gilbert Arenas podcast where he described James checking him as “weak,” and “some bulls—.”

Users On X Accuse Stephen A. Smith of Going On A Media Tour About The LeBron Moment

Social media is also laying the virtual smackdown on Stephen A., accusing him of going on a “media tour” after James told him to stop talking about his son. “Stephen A going on a MEDIA TOUR to complain about being bitched by Lebron is a different type of bitch made,” a user on X wrote about the situation. He’s got a point. We hope Stephen A. Smith has gotten it all out of his system because we are all over it. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

