Supreme Dropping Marvin Gaye Collection [Photos]

Supreme is dropping another collection you’ll either love or hate. Where you still will likely be depending on whether or not you’re able to get your hands on one of the items emblazoned with the image of the late, great Marvin Gaye.

The streetwear brand went with a photo of the righteous soul singer standing in the rain with a jacket sporting a fly turned up collar used on the cover of his landmark What’s Going On album. The collection consists of tees, hoodies and a skateboard.

Supreme also will be dropping a few new tee designs (we like the Ludens and Cat in the Hat inspired joints), if you care.

The collection drops online tomorrow (Dec. 13) at the usual Supreme hour, 11am on a Thursday. They’ll also be at the physical stores in NY, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London, Paris, following by Japan a couple of days later.

Expect the collection to sell out in seconds, but good hunting. Check out detailed photos in the gallery.

—

Photos: Supreme