Supreme Drops Official Air Jordan XIV Photos

Supreme once again teams with Jordan Brand—this time for its take on the Air Jordan 14. The streetwear giant has shared official images of the studded collaboration.

Air Jordan rocked the XIV during Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals when he sealed the deal by baking Bryon Russell of the Utah Jazz. In that game, Jordan rocked a Bred colorway, but the Supreme take is a bit different.

Make that a lot of different—Supreme’s version features metal studs on the upper, painted midsole panels, a woven logo at mesh tongue, rubber logo heel panel and a “custom enamel shield graphic.”

The shoe will come in two colorways (white/black/red, black/blue) and considering this is Supreme, the resale prices are going to be crazy. So best of luck when they hit Supreme stores in New York City, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London and Paris, and online, on June 13. Per usual, Japan will get their work two days later.

Peep detailed photos below.