Take-Two Interactive Says ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Still Locked In For Fall 2025 Release, Gamers Are Excited & Skeptical
“We’ve announced a pretty narrow window. So I think our view is that right now, that’s fine,” Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick told Variety Thursday ahead of the video game company’s latest quarterly earnings results release. “And then when it’s appropriate, of course, Rockstar is going to have more to say.”
What has moved since the last time Take-Two reported earnings is the release date for “Borderlands 4,” which has switched from a slot in the company’s fiscal year 2026 (April 1, 2025-March 31, 2026) to within calendar 2025. On that front, Zelnick says “you will have a date soon, and then all will become clear,” in regards to how the title will slot in around “Mafia: The Old Country” releasing this summer and “GTA 6” coming in the fall.Zelnick couldn’t contain his excitement, telling the website that the 2025 calendar is Take-Two’s “most extraordinarily exciting release schedule I think we’ve ever had.” He continued, “Because we have our annualized titles, plus all these sequels coming from 2K, plus our live services, plus ‘Match Factory!’ and other titles from Zynga, plus ‘Borderlands 4,’ ‘Mafia,’ the list continues. So I’m not sure we’ve ever had a more exciting lineup. And of course, our expectations are that that’s going to be reflected in sequential growth and net bookings in Fiscal 26 and 27, as well as new records being set in both of those fiscal years.”
Gamers Are Both Excited & Still SkepticalAs expected with any news around GTA 6, gamers are always excited when they get updates. The energy is a mix of excitement that the game is still coming this year and skepticism that Rockstar Games can deliver on that. We get it. Hopefully, this update from Take-Two Interactive means that Rockstar Games has another trailer for GTA 6 ready to release. Until then, you can see more reactions in the trailer below.
