2018 Is Weird: Taylor Swift Is Woke & Kanye Is Team MAGA: Twitter Is Confused

Thanks to Donald Trump the United States of America is now the upside down. We lost Kanye West, but it looks like Democrats have gained an ally in white America’s darling Taylor Swift.
Look what they made her do.
Usually very apolitical, the mega pop star has thrown her name in the hat in the political circus and announced in a passionate Instagram post that she is voting for Tennessee Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections and spoke out against systemic racism. The announcement of who she is going to cast her vote for follows the abysmal decision to appoint lying, beer-loving Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
Right on cue, the white conservative tears began to flow, and the backlash ensued as they saw Swift whom they considered their white privilege queen, side with the “enemy.” Now we won’t be inviting Taylor to BBQ yet, but she is definitely taking a step in the right direction. Will her Swifter’s follow her lead to voting booths across the country? That is the million dollar question.
This is definitely the first Taylor Swift song we liked ever. To see the reaction to Swift’s decision both negative and positive hit the gallery below.
Photo: Kevin Winter/MTV1415 / Getty