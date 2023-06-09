Conservative Group Whines That Cracker Barrel Has “Fallen” & Twitter Piles On The Jokes

Cracker Barrel, an establishment known to many a traveler along American highways, has been around for over 50 years and enjoys a healthy amount of support for breakfast and lunch seekers. However, a conservative Texas group is getting hilariously dragged online after tweeting that Cracker Barrel has “fallen” and caved to the so-called “woke mob” for acknowledging Pride Month.
The Texas Family Project, which bills itself on Twitter as “the premier statewide organization engaging in politics and advocating on behalf of the family,” had this to say about Cracker Barrel saluting the LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month and offering a message of true inclusion as everyone should.
“We take no pleasure in reporting that @CrackerBarrel has fallen. A once family friendly establishment has caved to the mob,” read the tweet from the organization.
Immediately, folks on Twitter began piling on the jokes because, really, what is that sentence? Cracker Barrel has fallen? They’re treating the restaurant chain like it’s the last line of defense from an alien invasion. They’re acting like the white walkers finally took down the wall.
How is celebrating Pride Month stopping anyone from going inside Cracker Barrel to get their hands on an Old Timer’s Breakfast or the Southern Fried Chicken Plate? They just want everyone to feel welcome no matter how they identify, love, live, and mind their business. You’re not gonna get any gay on you from eating at Cracker Barrel, weirdos.
Anyway, Twitter is taking care of our light work because the comedy is high and heavy at the expense of the Texas Family Project’s ill-advised tweet. Check out the slander below.
—
Photo: Getty
