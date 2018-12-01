The 41st President George H.W. Bush Has Died, Twitter Has Varied Reactions

The 41st President of the United States George H.W. Bush has died. Reactions to the world leader’s passing have been ongoing since the news broke on Friday (Nov. 30), and on Twitter, those thoughts have been quite varied.

Bush, who was a two-term Vice President to the late Ronald Reagan, began his political career in 1963 in his native state of Texas, going on to become a congressman at the U.S. House of Representatives before going into a failed bid for a U.S. Senate seat. He remained a visible and popular member of the Republican Party, becoming the chairman of the Republican National Committee in 1973. In 1976, Bush was named Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

After a failed bid to gain his party’s nomination for president in 1980, Bush was named Reagan’s running mate and the pair served from 1981 to 1989. Bush served one term as president, losing his post to President Bill Clinton, who went on to serve two terms.

Twitter users have both politely given salutes to President Bush but others are definitely going for critique as well. We’ve collected some of the responses below.

—

Photo: Getty