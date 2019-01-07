The Best Golden Globe 2019 Fits, For The Culture [Photos]

The Golden Globes went down last night (Jan. 6) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Per usual, the culture showed out on the red carpet because that’s just how we do.
The Black Panther crew—Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o—was repping, but the movie didn’t win a damn thing. Meanwhile, Spike Lee’s fit was questionable, while Halle Berry continues to defy time.
Check out some of the best dressed, with some suspect fits thrown in for archival purposes, in the gallery.
1. We stan Taraji P. Henson.Source:WENN
2.
3. Halle to the Berry.Source:WENN
4. The Queen aka Regina KingSource:WENN
5. Janelle Monae always a mood.Source:WENN
6. Sandra Oh is down with us.Source:WENN
7. Halle. Berry.Source:WENN
8. The Black James Bond with his girlfriend and daughter.Source:WENN
9. Spike Lee went all purple. Just focus on Tonya Lewis Lee.Source:WENN
10. Idris Elba and his woman.Source:WENN
11. Gaga gon’ Gaga.Source:WENN
12. Halle Berry again, just becauseSource:WENN
13. Denzel’s son looking clean.Source:WENN
14. More Janelle MonaeSource:WENN
15. Terry Crews always doing the most.Source:WENN
16. Slay.Source:WENN
17. Wakanda forever.Source:WENN
18. Killmonger or Creed?Source:WENN
19. Lupita!Source:WENN
20. Olivia Spencer always keeps it classy.Source:WENN
21.
22. Lena Waithe got a mean swag.Source:Getty
