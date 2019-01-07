Spike Lee Wore ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Air Jordans To Golden Globes, Outfit Was Still Questionable

Elegance is a must when attending high profile Hollywood events but Spike Lee hasn’t gotten that memo in years. The Brooklyn native rocked some custom J’s to The Golden Globes but might need some help with mastering the art of drip.

As spotted on High Snobiety the original mastermind behind the Air Jordan sneakers Tinker Hatfield designed a special pair for the esteemed creative to commemorate his last flick BlacKkKlansman. The kicks are a bold gold color to coincide with award trophy and a red lining as a nod to the red carpet. Both the midsole and outsole are shades of grey and feature “TRUTH TO POWER,” “SPEAK ON IT,” and “RESIST.” Additionally his 40 Acres And A Mule production company branding can be found on the heel.

Spike took to his Instagram account reprising his Mars Blackmon role to show off the shoes prior to attending the ceremony. “💜💜💜💜Shout Out To Da GOAT And Tinker Hatfield For My Golden Globe JORDAN’S For Da Red Carpet Tonight🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥BOOMSHACKALACKA 🎥🎥🎥🎥” he posted.

While the Jordan’s were the talk of the night Lee’s outfit reminded us yet again he is not scared of the fashion police. He wore an all purple tuxedo courtesy of Versace with a matching beret.

Unfortunately BlacKkKlansman did not land any awards in the film category. Trailer below if you missed it at the theaters.

Photo: WENN.com