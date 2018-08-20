Boots Riley Slams Spike Lee Over False ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Movie Plot

Not so fast Spike Lee. It seems he has mislead the masses with his newest work and is being called out for it.

As the Brooklyn native continues to ride the wave from his very well-received Blackkklansman, another filmmaker is calling t fake news. Boots Riley alleges that plot line varies greatly from the real-life story.

The Coup front-man and director of Sorry to Bother You, posted a very lengthy but thorough commentary on the movie. “For Spike to come out with a movie where story points are fabricated in order to make a black cop and his counterparts look like allies in the fight against racism is really disappointing, to put it very mildly.”

Ok. Here's are some thoughts on #Blackkklansman. Contains spoilers, so don't read it if you haven't seen it and you don't wanna spoil it. pic.twitter.com/PKfnePrFGy — Boots Riley (@BootsRiley) August 17, 2018

Based on Ron Stallworth’s 2014 book Black Klansman: A Memoir, much of the literary work details how the authorities actually focused on Black liberation groups including the Black Panthers. “Without the made-up stuff, and with what we know of the actual history of police infiltration into radical groups, and how they infiltrated and directed white supremacist organisations to attack those groups, Ron Stallworth is the villain” Riley rationalized.

Boots also made mention to a 2016 New York Post article where the publication reported that Spike and his 40 Acres And a Mule production company was contracted to the New York Police Department to help with minority relations. “By now, many folks know that Spike Lee was paid over $200,000 to help in an ad campaign that was ‘aimed at improving relations with minority communities. Whether it actually is or not, BlacKkKlansman feels like an extension of that ad campaign.”

Spike has yet to formally respond to the critique. You can watch the trailer below.

