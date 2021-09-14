The Best & Worst Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Looks You Care About [Photos]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Despite Nicki Minaj’s absence due to her alleged refusal to get vaccinated, Hip-Hop was still represented at the 2021 Met Gala. Various favorites of the culture including Frank Ocean, Megan Thee Stallion, Chance The Rapper, Kid Cudi and A$AP Rocky (of course, with his girlfriend Rihanna) managed to show out on the beige carpet.

You just knew that Lil Nas X was going to be in attendance, and he decided to come through with three different red carpet looks to climb the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps. We’re going to guess that Boosie’s Google Alert to all things Nas X must have been going off all evening.

This year’s theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and most people adhered to the assignment, while some were clearly on their own wave.

Check out some of the best of the best in the gallery.