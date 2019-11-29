The Game Drops Final Studio LP ‘Born 2 Rap & Twitter Salutes The Compton Legend

The Game has one of the strongest discographies in Hip-Hop, and it can be argued that he’s never made a bad studio album. With the release of his ninth and reportedly final studio album Born 2 Rap, the early returns suggest that Chuck Taylor has done it again.

Dropping the set on his 40th birthday, the rapper born Jayceon Taylor certainly dug deep into his features bag, opening the album with “City Of Sin” with Ed Sheeran all alone for the emotionally stirring track. The next song “No Smoke” features Miguel and Travis Barker and might be one of Game’s strongest songs in years easily.

Other highlights include “Five Hundred Dollar Candles” featuring the sorely missed Dom Kennedy, the aggressive “The Light,” “Dead Homies” featuring Red Cafe, and the album’s title track among others. The late Nipsey Hussle is also a feature on the track “Welcome Home” and serves as a reminder just how special a talent he was.

The reactions to Born 2 Rap have been pouring in all day and is currently trending on Twitter. We’ve got the reactions and the streams below.

Photo: Getty