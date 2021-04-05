The Isley Brothers & Earth Wind & Fire Rocked Classic VERZUZ, 2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Loved Most Of It

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

VERZUZ has once again outdone itself as the premier live show event since the realities of the still-ongoing pandemic have rendered concerts temporarily obsolete. With legendary acts, The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind and Fire taking each on in the friendly free-for-all, two-step, and brown liquor Twitter mostly loved the event.

Easter Sunday was, of course, a holy day for many across the nation but the evening belonged to the VERZUZ platform, now undergoing its second major event since being acquired by Triller. Steve Harvey played host and was decked out in a festive Easter suit that was bold as expected from the veteran comedian.

However, the fans online watching from around the world were there to see The Isleys and The Elements get it on and showcase their vast catalog that stretches back decades. However, much of Twitter and the comments had plenty to say about Ron Isley and his impeccably shaped up silver beard and overall confidence.

Twitter also remarked that the event started on time, just as the VERZUZ did between Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, and it easily could’ve gone on for several more hours with hundreds of thousands of people watching via Instagram Live and plenty more across the Triller app and other spaces.

Ron Isley had a bit of a misstep while going into his “Mr. Biggs” persona, which was formulated during a series of collaborations with the beleaguered R. Kelly. While a number of viewers found the move to be in bad taste, all was forgiven as the hits and good vibes kept rolling in.

Looking across Twitter, the reactions to The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire VERZUZ have been hilarious and high in volume. We’ve got the best ones we could find listed out below.

For good measure, check out a small clip of VERZUZ below as well.

Welp! Now we know we can’t go over 4 hours on IG live 😫 We recorded the last song for y’all 🙏 #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/DMPyoMb5eK — Verzuz (@verzuzonline) April 5, 2021

THANK YOU everyone for tuning in!! We’ll find the words later, but WOW this was beyond AMAZING 🔥🔥🔥#VERZUZ 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YKUwdgD3g8 — Verzuz (@verzuzonline) April 5, 2021

Photo: Triller