The Legendary James Ingram Passes Away At 66, Twitter Reacts

Sadly, on this day the name that is trending is unfortunately due to his moving on to the next existential plane. R&B singer James Ingram has passed away at 66-years-old.

According to TMZ, the renowned soul artist passed away after a battle with brain cancer.

Ingram was nominated for a dozen Grammy Awards over his career, winning a couple, including one for “Yah Mo B There,” a duet with Michael McDonald, in 1984.

The tributes to Ingram are filing in on Twitter since the talented singer was so respected and it always in the convo about its greatest voices. See the reactions in the gallery.

Rest in power James Ingram.