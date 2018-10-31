The Polo Ralph Lauren x Palace Collaboration Unveiled [Photos]

After much speculation and some potential concern we get our first taste of the Polo Ralph Lauren x Palace collaboration. Lo heads can breathe easy; the capsule is looking promising.

As per Hypebeast Palace has started to leak some visuals from the upcoming drop. The skateboard company released a teaser video that incorporates both brand’s signature touches.

Palace skateboarders Chewy Cannon, Juan Saavedra, Lucien Clarke and Rory Milanes are seen enjoying the great outdoors. The team is of course sporting wears from the capsule which includes automobile branded courderoy pants, a lumberjack inspired flannel jacket with matching pants and tartan loafers.

As with any RL collection there are some obvious standout pieces that could be grailed. At the 10 second mark we get a close up to what appears to be an all silk pajama set with equstrian designs. Additionally we get a navy blue teddy bear knit sweater with some skateboard kick flip action.

The Polo Ralph Lauren x Palace collection will be available online on November 9. You can view the video lookbook in the gallery.

Photo: Palace