Movies

'Thunderbolts*' Big Game Trailer Teases Sentry & More

Sentry Finally Pops Up In 'Thunderbolts*'Big Game Trailer & The Avengers Are Not Coming

Published on February 9, 2025

Published on February 9, 2025
Source: Marvel Studios / Thunderbolts*

The Avengers are not coming, but don’t worry, we got the Thunderbolts*. With Earth’s mightiest heroes currently trying to get their sh*t together after the events of Endgame, it’s going to take an unconventional team of “antiheroes” to step up to the plate.
In the latest trailer, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) are recruited by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) who does her best Nick Fury impression by putting together this squad to tackle a dark threat. 

We don’t know exactly what that threat is, but from what we gather, it looks like Sentry, aka Bob (Lewis Pullman), will be the problem this rag-tag group will have to deal with so they can earn their spot on a Wheaties box.

Official Synopsis:

In “Thunderbolts*,” Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Thunderbolts* will be the second MCU film of the year, arriving in theaters on May 2, following Captain America: Brave New World, and will be followed by The Fantastic Four: First Steps. You can see more photos from the movie in the gallery below.

