'Thunderbolts*' Big Game Trailer Teases Sentry & More
Sentry Finally Pops Up In ‘Thunderbolts*’Big Game Trailer & The Avengers Are Not Coming
Official Synopsis:
In “Thunderbolts*,” Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?Thunderbolts* will be the second MCU film of the year, arriving in theaters on May 2, following Captain America: Brave New World, and will be followed by The Fantastic Four: First Steps. You can see more photos from the movie in the gallery below.
