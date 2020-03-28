These ‘Tiger King’ Memes Illustrate How Wild The Netflix Docu-Series Truly Is

The coronavirus shutdown nationwide has driven many to discover new binge-worthy shows and series, and a new drop from Netflix has captured the attention of many for how over the top it is. Tiger King, a true-crime docu-series that examines the culture of big cat collection, has sparked some hilarious memes as viewers attempt to process what they’ve witnessed.

In brief, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is actually as apt a description of the series you can find in a series of short words. To elaborate on the plot, the story opens with Joe Exotic, who describes himself as a “gay, gun-carrying redneck with a mullet” who owns a large big cat collection in Oklahoma that he displays at a park. Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue, attempts to shut down Exotic’s park after citing the cruel conditions the animals live in.

Other characters in the show such as animal trainer Doc Antle, trainer Jeff Lowe, and drug lord Mario Tabraue who gets into the big cat game to leave his illegal life behind and much more. We may be glossing over the finer details but we don’t want to spoil it for anyone who hasn’t yet taken in the show.

Things get dark in Tiger King after Exotic’s feud with Baskin takes an ugly turn after he is arrested and jail after trying to hire someone to murder his rival. It is currently Netflix’s #1 viewed show at the moment for good reason.

We’ve collected some of the meme-like tweets and reactions To Tiger King below.

Photo: Netflix