Tito Jackson Dead At 70, X Acknowledges His Career
Tito Jackson, Elder Brother Of Michael Jackson & Member Of Jackson 5, Dies At 70
Tito Jackson, a member of the Jackson 5 and elder brother of Michael Jackson, has died according to a social media post from family members. Later becoming a member of the Jacksons group, Tito Jackson also embarked on a solo career among other projects within the entertainment industry. Below is the announcement of the passing of Tito Jackson from the 3T Instagram page, a group comprised of his three sons:
It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as “Coach Tito” or some know him as “Poppa T.” Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be “Tito Time” for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is “Love One Another.” We love you Pops. Your boys, Taj, Taryll and TJ Tito Jackson was born Toriano Adaryll Jackson on Oct. 15, 1953, in Gary, Ind. According to lore and past accounts, Jackson was discovered playing guitar by his father, Joe Jackson, after breaking a string. The Jackson patriarch instructed Tito to play for him and later asked his brothers Jackie and Jermaine to form a singing group. Marlon and Michael would join the group later and were dubbed the Jackson 5. Showing prowess as performers by way of street performances, talent shows such as the Apollo Theater Amateur Night competition which the band won, and touring the so-called “Chitlin Circuit,” the Jackson brothers eventually signed a record deal with Steeltown Records in 1967 before signing with Motown in 1969. The group found major success as an R&B act and crossed over to the mainstream bolstered by several hits. However, Tito’s guitar work never appeared on any of their albums under Motown and instead was played by musicians hired by the label. After leaving the label in 1976 for CBS Records, Tito would then get to display his work. The years that followed resulted in various incarnations of the brothers as a singing group, with the youngest of them, Randy Jackson joining later under the Jacksons moniker. The brothers would continue to collaborate and tour with one another despite some shuffling of the lineup, releasing their final album as a group, 2300 Jackson Street in 1989. In 2003, Tito Jackson embarked upon a solo career leaning into the Blues tradition and notched a Billboard charting single, “Get It Baby” from his 2016 album Tito Time featuring Big Daddy Kane. His sophomore album Under Your Spell was released in 2021. Tito had three sons with his ex-wife Delores “Dee Dee” Martes: Taj, Taryll, and TJ, who later formed the R&B group 3T. Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty
