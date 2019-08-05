Toledo Is Trending Because Of The #WhiteSupremacistPresident

All Donald Trump had to do was read the teleprompter, because the slander was inevitable. However, during his speech today where he actually denounced white nationalism, he mistakenly referred to Toledo, OH as the site of one of this past weekend’s mass shootings instead of Dayton.

Trump inspired the white supremacist mass shooters with his hateful, racist rhetoric and now tries so hard to fake empathy and compassion for the victims that he casually confuses Dayton, Ohio with Toledo. He slipped up pretending to actually give a damn. pic.twitter.com/3allVrY8IZ — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 5, 2019

It doesn’t take much to inspire the Internets to drag Cheeto, so “Toledo” has been trending ever since.

As for the speech, Trump robotically read the words, assuring that it came off totally insincere. He also made no mention of seeking gun control legislation but did make sure to blame mental illness and video games.

The NRA must surely be proud.

Also, let’s keep in mind he was reading from a teleprompter, and still said Toledo instead of Dayton. Peep the best slander below