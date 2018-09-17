Look At These Thugs: Twitter Reacts To Tom Arnold Getting Choked Out At Emmy’s Party, Allegedly

Tom Arnold famously known for once being married to racist Roseanne Barr and television producer Mark Burnett told Cardi and Nicki to hold their drinks. They acted a whole mess in front of rich white folks and got into a kerfuffle.

Whew child the ghetto, the ghetto.

Tom Arnold claims that Burnett allegedly attacked and choked him at a pre-Emmy’s party last night (Sept.16). Burnett’s wife claims the incident was the other way around and that Arnold ambushed her husband injuring her in the process.

Per TMZ:

“It went down Sunday night … Arnold tweeted, “Mark Burnett just went apeshit & choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn pink shirt & missing gold chain. I’m waiting for LAPD.”

Burnett’s wife, Roma Downey, says Arnold “tried to ambush” her and Mark. She says Arnold hurt her and she posted a pic of a bruise on her hand, claiming Arnold was the culprit.

Arnold, who said he was waiting for the LAPD, fired back, “Bullshit. You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I’m filing a police report & suing you for defamation.”

We checked with LAPD … so far no report.”

Arnold is currently working on a Vice show hunting for “Trump Tapes” with the orange menace saying the N-word and Burnett was a producer on the show The Apprentice that Trump starred on. Burnett claims he has no access to those tapes.

Anyway, the fallout from the incident has Twitter wondering will these two white men get the same treatment Cardi and Nicki got following the shoe toss heard all over the internet. Also, why is Arnold still getting invites to such events in the first place? Hit the gallery below to see the reactions.

—

Photo: Jesse Grant / Getty