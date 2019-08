Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’ Premiere In Santa Monica Hangar [Photos]

Travis Scott keeps on stacking the W’s. Last night (August 28), La Flame hosted the premiere of his new Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, at a hangar in Santa Monica, and it was a star-studded affair.

Yes, his baby mama Kylie Jenner was there, as was their kid, Stormi Webster. But so was the Migos, Teyana Taylor, Lil Rey Howery and more.

The White Trash Tyler and Cactus Jack directed documentary is streaming on Netflix right now.

Check out photos from the festivities below.

1. TRAVIS SCOTT: LOOK MOM I CAN FLY at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica Source:Netflix TRAVIS SCOTT: LOOK MOM I CAN FLY at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica travis scott: look mom i can fly at the barker hangar in santa monica

