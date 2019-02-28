Tristan Thompson Seen Out with Hot Date After Jordyn Woods Scandal [Photos]

Tristan Thompson is on the rebound, obviously. The NBA center was seen out and about with a new hot date despite the current Jordyn Woods scandal he finds himself in.

Reports TMZ:

Tristan had dinner Wednesday night in NYC at Carbone, and here’s where we connect the dots. Check out his Instagram story … you see his delicious pasta — Carbone is an awesome Italian restaurant — and you see in the background the hand of a woman holding a glass. She’s sitting at the same table as Tristan, right across from him.

BTW … we’re told Tristan arrived at the restaurant with one of his teammates, and 5 minutes later she was waiting outside the restaurant. We’re told the woman showed up and Tristan came out and brought her inside. We’re told they were at the table for hours.

We’re told Tristan left a few minutes later, sprinting from the kitchen door into a waiting Uber.

