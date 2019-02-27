Jordyn Woods The Final Straw That Broke Khloe’s Back Teases ‘Red Table Talk’ Visit, Twitter Ready For The Tea

It’s been about a week since we learned that Khloe kicked her habitual cheating baby daddy Tristan Thompson to curb after he hooked up with Jordyn Woods. Well, it looks like Woods has something to say is going to tell her “truth” to Jada Pinkett-Smith on Red Table Talk.

Twitter has brought their cups and wants in on this tea that is about to be spilled. Since the revelation of her hooking up Thompson was revealed, Woods has been the subject of countless jokes, but now it would seem she’s ready to tell her side of the story using Jada P. Smith’s Facebook Watch internet talk show Red Table Talk as the platform.

Kylie Jenner’s former best friend set the internet ablaze after she went live on Instagram while on the set of the show sitting at the famed red table set piece. She has already thrown Thompson under the bus revealing he kissed her and not the other way around.

Looks like Jordyn Woods will be sitting down at the Red Table with Jada Pinkett-Smith and hopefully, the tea is PIPING. https://t.co/hlMwxlK4LR pic.twitter.com/HdDtdT0TQ3 — MadameNoire (@MadameNoire) February 26, 2019

Woods sitting down with Jada and explaining what went down might have violated a Kardashian NDA agreement preventing her from discussing the lives of Kris, Kim, and Khloe putting her in some legal hot water according to TMZ. Regardless Twitter is still excited and has reactivated their Facebook accounts in anticipation of the Red Table Talk episode featuring woods.

You can see all of the reactions to Woods sitting down with Jada, Willow and her mom Adrienne below.

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty