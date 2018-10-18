Will Smith Made Jada Pinkett Smith Cry For 45 Days Straight

On paper and otherwise, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith‘s marriage seems stronger than ever after two decades in. However, the former Fresh Prince admitted to making his wife cry for days on end and held himself accountable for doing so.

Huffington Post writes:

Though the self-proclaimed “life partners” have said there are “no deal-breakers” in their relationship, that doesn’t mean there haven’t been hard times.

“There was a period where Mommy woke up and cried 45 days straight,” Will said in a sneak peak of an upcoming episode of Pinkett Smith’s Facebook series, “Red Table Talk.” “I started keeping a diary.”

Pinkett Smith nodded in agreement, adding, “You missed some days,” while their daughter, Willow, simply said, “Damn.”

“I think that’s the worst I ever felt in our marriage,” Smith said of the difficult time. “I was failing miserably.”

Don’t worry, folks. The couple, who both have been candid about their union increasingly in recent times, are committed to doing this dance until the end of their time on earth. Despite how anyone feels about it, that’s commendable in these days and times.

—

Photo: WENN