Trump Rallygoers Stranded In Coachella, Xitter Clowns MAGA Fail
Trump Rallygoers Stranded In Coachella, Xitter Laughs At MAGA Fail
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js The Xitter massive witnessing another MAGA fail in real time and the aftermath had a field day piling on the slander. Reportedly, it was a 5-mile trek, through the desert, to get back to their cars. This is your Orange King, eh? Even MAGA couldn’t help themselves, bullying one of their faithful who detailed the shenanigans to take down his post because it made their Orange Chieftan look bad. What a time. Plenty of X users were encouraging those stranded to consider that this is exactly what Trump thinks of them. But we wouldn’t recommend you hold your breath expecting the cult members to have a come to Jesus moment. Peep the best reactions in the gallery.
He bussed people in. He did NOT bus people out. At Calhoun Ranch. In between Indio & Coachella. In the desert, stranded at night, with no way out. He squeezed out what he wanted, got his sound bite. He got his photos. He got his propaganda. He left. He left MAGA in the desert to… pic.twitter.com/GnVE2dIG23— Billie Nelson (@Mamabenergy2) October 13, 2024
