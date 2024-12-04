Trump’s Defense Secretary Pick Hegseth Allegedly A Raging Drunkard

Trump's Defense Secretary Pick Allegedly A Raging Drunkard
Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, claiming that he’s a rabid drunkard. A new report has revealed more bombshell allegations about Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Defense, being “repeatedly intoxicated” in several public instances. The report details these instances occurring while Hegseth ran two non-profit veteran advocacy groups, Veterans for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America. “A previously undisclosed whistle-blower report on Hegseth’s tenure as the president of Concerned Veterans for America, from 2013 until 2016, describes him as being repeatedly intoxicated while acting in his official capacity—to the point of needing to be carried out of the organization’s events,” wrote reporter Jane Meyer in The New Yorker. The article goes on to reveal that “at one point, Hegseth had to be restrained while drunk from joining the dancers on the stage of a Louisiana strip club, where he had brought his team. The report also says that Hegseth, who was married at the time, and other members of his management team sexually pursued the organization’s female staffers, whom they divided into two groups—the “party girls” and the “not party girls.” Another former colleague claimed that Hegseth drunkenly chanted “Kill All Muslims!” at a bar in Ohio, while another stated: “I’ve seen him drunk so many times. I’ve seen him dragged away not a few times but multiple times. To have him at the Pentagon would be scary.” The report comes days after the New York Times published a damning email that was sent to Hegseth in 2018 by his mother, where she called him “an abuser of women” and decried his lack of character. Penelope Hegseth stated that she apologized to him in a follow-up email when contacted by the press. The added controversy is expected to weigh heavily on Hegseth as Senate confirmation hearings will take place in January when Trump takes office. Those on social media didn’t waste time in seeing the situation as a disaster, noting that it’s another example of Trump’s desire to fill his cabinet with more disreputable people who are loyalists to him.A new report contains serious allegations against
