Twitter Confused After Photos of MAGA Silver Surfer Kanye West Pop Up

Kanye West has the internet talking, and it’s not about his music or latest kicks. Yesterday photos of Christian Billionaire Rapper painted in silver from head-to-toe has Twitter scratching their heads and dropping jokes.

As always, there is a method to Kanye’s madness, so he wasn’t out here looking like a MAGA version of the Silver Surfer for no reason. As to why he was out looking crazy, Yeezy was fresh from his performing in his new opera titled Mary, in Miami, Art Basel from a floating barge. Directed by Vanessa Beecroft is based on the biblical story of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Kanye West in a head-to-toe chrome look for Miami performance. pic.twitter.com/VrppbqYwpu — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) December 9, 2019

In his first opera, Nebuchadnezzar West opted not to perform but narrated off-stage. This time around, he participated in the action by retelling the story while standing among his Sunday Service choir, who was also decked out in silver robes and with their faces spray-painted.

As expected, despite there being a reason to his look, social media couldn’t let the moment pass by turning Silver Ye into a meme-worthy Twitter moment. You can hit the gallery below for all of the jokes.

—

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Getty