Twitter Debates The G.O.A.T. Hip-Hop Acts, Most Overrated & More

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If there is one discussion among Hip-Hop fans, naming the greatest of all time acts in the genre is sure to be one of the more heated ones. On Twitter, fans are doing just that in discussing who “The G.O.A.T.” Hip-Hop acts are, who is the most overrated, and more.

XXL, which has a penchant for posing open-ended questions via its Twitter account, issued a tweet that asked the following questions:

Favorite rapper of all time:

Rapper I dislike:

Rapper that grew on me:

Most overrated rapper:

Most underrated rapper:

The G.O.A.T.:

Comment/quote with your answers}

Of course, people are using this moment to air out grievances against rappers they’re not fond of, or even insert names into the debate that have nothing to do with Hip-Hop music and culture.

For yucks, D.L.’s answers are below. Keep scrolling to see some Twitter reactions.

Answers:

Favorite rapper of all time: Sean Price

Rapper I dislike: Not studying rappers I dislike enough to list them

Rapper that grew on me: Big Sean

Most overrated rapper: Not paying attention to anyone that folks hype up. I do my own work

Most underrated rapper: J-Live

The G.O.A.T.: Rakim

—

Photo: