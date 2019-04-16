Conservative Becky Laura Ingraham Dragged On Twitter For Nipsey Hussle Comments

Conservative pundit Laura Ingraham is getting a well-deserved dragging for her backhanded comments she made towards Nipsey Hussle over the weekend.

In her most sarcastic voice, Ingraham spoke on the memorial service that saw thousands of fans hit the streets to say goodbye to Hussle. She also brought incorrectly brought up that he released “FDT” a song that clearly belongs to fellow west coast rapper YG that he was featured on.

“Yesterday in L.A., thousands lined the streets to say goodbye to rapper Nipsey Hussle. Now, this dear artist recently released a song called ‘FDT’ – F Donald Trump.”

It didn’t stop there she went on to bring up Trump’s favorite incorrect talking point of him lowering the African American unemployment rate. Fact checkers will tell you that the numbers are a direct result of a trend from the policies put in place by the previous administration.

“So is that line referring to the lowest unemployment ever?”

She went on to quote “FDT”s chorus which pushed for young voters to get active as a response to Trump’s blatant racism. She closed the ridiculous segment out with a “God Bless.”

It didn’t take too long for Twitter to catch wind of her trolling and proceeded to drag her up and down the social media platform. Hit the gallery below to see all of the well-deserved Twitter vitriol she brought on herself.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty