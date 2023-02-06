Twitter Says Grammys Snubbed Beyoncé For AOTY Like Macklemore Over Kendrick Win

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Macklemore is currently readying his upcoming album, Ben, but found himself trending in the wake of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and its conclusion on Sunday (Feb. 5). With Beyoncé failing to win the Album of the Year award at the Grammys, Twitter believes the record-breaking songstress was snubbed similarly to how some feel Kendrick Lamar was in 2014.

As some might remember, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ The Heist was up for the Best Rap Album at the 2014 Grammy Awards against tough competition in Drake for Nothing Was the Same, Jay-Z for Magna Carta Holy Grail, Kanye West for Yeezus and Kendrick Lamar for Good Kid, M.A.A.D City.

By most critical measures and based on the reactions from fans, K-Dot had the best project but failed to notch the win which sparked months of debate over the viability of the Grammys as it relates to Hip-Hop music and culture.

Now with Beyoncé’s Renaissance losing out to Harry Styles’ Harry’s Dream album, the Grammys snub talk is at an apex. Still, the Houston superstar still made history by becoming the winningest artist ever in Grammy Awards history and still has plenty of artistry left inside her to deliver to her supportive fanbase. It might even be something to ponder whether or not Beyoncé even cares about winning the AOTY nod. We’ll never truly know until she lets us in on her thought process.

To those keeping scores at home, this year the Grammys awarded Best Rap Album to Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which some alleged is just to make up for the 2014 snub.

On Twitter, folks are putting Macklemore back in the mix for reasons outside his control. Check out those reactions below.

