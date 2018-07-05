TheresePatriciaOkoumou: Twitter Hails Statue Of Liberty Climber Therese Patricia Okoumou

Therese Okoumou and her brave actions to scale the Statue of Liberty on the 4th of July to protest the mistreatment of migrant families has catapulted the cause to new heights. Okoumou’s full name is currently a trending topic on Twitter, and we’ve collected some of the responses.

Okoumou, 44, was born and raised in the Democratic Republic of Congo but emigrated to the states and has been residing in New York for over a decade or more. The Staten Island resident has been involved with the anti-Trump Rise and Resist movement in the city, and according to officials is one of its most active participants.

The activist has received high praise via Twitter, and we’ve collected some of the responses in our gallery.

