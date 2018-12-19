Twitter Is More Blue Than Will Smith’s Genie In The Upcoming ‘Aladdin’ Movie

Besides the new Lion King movie, fans are really looking forward to Disney’s upcoming live-action version of Aladdin. Entertainment Weekly today gave us our first look at Will Smith as Genie in the highly anticipated film, and Twitter isn’t really feeling the look.

We can show you the world… of Disney’s live-action #Aladdin! Get a shining, shimmering, splendid first look at the reimagined classic in our magical First Look issue: https://t.co/Kwkcdfen5v pic.twitter.com/7NbyiRRcLH — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 19, 2018

Fans immediately zeroed in on the fact that Smith’s version of the iconic wish granter is that he is not blue and his ponytail is a bit distracting. The disappointment due to Genie not looking how we thought he would, came in swiftly. Some fans are still willing to give the film and Smith’s version of the Genie a chance as they should.

Replying to the panic about his version of Genie, Smith ensures fans on Instagram that they are are only seeing a version of the genie in human disguise and that he will be blue in the film.

BUT in speaking with EW, the movie’s director Guy Ritchie did point out he will be taking the character in a different direction.

“The great thing about the role of the Genie is that it’s essentially a hyperbole for who that individual actor is, so it’s a wonderful platform and tapestry for an actor to fill his boots on.”

Also in the article, Smith expressed how hard it was to bring new life to a character that was masterfully played by the late Robin Williams.

“Whenever you’re doing things that are iconic, it’s always terrifying. The question is always: Where was there meat left on the bone? Robin didn’t leave a lot of meat on the bone with the character.[Williams] infused the character with a timeless version of himself.”

“I started to feel confident that I could deliver something that was an homage to Robin Williams but was musically different. Just the flavor of the character would be different enough and unique enough that it would be in a different lane, versus trying to compete.”

He also adds that this genie will come with a little “hip-hop flavor.” We have the utmost confidence Smith will deliver. You can see the fallout to Genie’s live-action look below.

