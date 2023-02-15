Real Hot Girl Sh*t: Twitter Celebrates Megan Thee Stallion On Her 28th Birthday #HappyBirthdayMegan

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the world’s biggest stars and that is evidenced by Twitter going up for the Houston Hottie on her 28th birthday.

We haven’t heard a lot from Hot Girl Meg lately and we’re sure there is a good reason for that. While that’s none of our business, we can somewhat assume that she’s happy and healthy after boyfriend Pardison Fontaine shared an image of a couple sharing a shot with two heart-shaped glasses via his Instagram Story feed.

In that same feed, Pardi asked his followers which group between 112 and Jagged Edge had the right playlist for the “occasion” and we use our context clues regarding that question. It was largely thought that the pair broke up but we’re hoping for Black Love to win out again.

Megan Thee Stallion broke out big with the track “Big Ole Freak” and notched a number of huge hits since becoming an industry darling. The artist born Megan Pete also dipped her toe in the acting pool and had a crowd-pleasing cameo in Marvel’s She-Hulk series.

Happy Birthday again to Megan Thee Stallion! Check out the Twitter reactions below.

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty