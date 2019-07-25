Rihanna Shares Photo of Her Mini-Doppleganger, Twitter Is Absolutely Stunned

It’s said we all have someone on this planet that resembles us closely. It would appear that Rihanna has found her clone in the form of a young 6-year-old girl. The self-made pop star shared on Instagram a photo of a young beauty who could basically pass as a younger version of the singer.

If they were to announce a Rihanna biopic today, they already got someone to play a young Rihanna. Especially before she catapulted to musical stardom and the head of highly successful makeup and lingerie brand. Yesterday (July 23) the “Work” singer shared a photo on her Instagram account of the young lady with the caption “almost drop my phone.”

Rihanna wasn’t alone with her reactions as the internet was also blown away by the young beauty. The picture was initially shared five weeks ago by the 6-year-old’s mother, @iambriakay_.

Well, the young girl can hold her head very high because she has caught the attention of Rihanna. Hit the gallery below to see the reactions.

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty