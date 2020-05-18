Trap King: Twitter Reminisces Over Fetty Wap & His Music Chart Dominance

Fetty Wap is still very much an active artist and released a new project back on Valentine’s Day earlier this year. However, just five years ago, the New Jersey rapper and singer was easily one of the game’s biggest acts and fans on Twitter reminisced over his moment as a bonafide superstar.

Back in 2014, Fetty burst onto the scene with his genre-bending smash “Trap Queen” which has since gone on to become a certified diamond single by the RIAA and peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. His self-titled debut album under the guidance of 300 Entertainment went double platinum and also had big hits in “679,” “My Way,” and “Again” which all made the Billboard top 40 at some point.

While a followup to his debut album has been in the works for some time, Fetty continued to grind out EPs, mixtapes, and guest appearances ahead of his most recent drop. He’s also worked alongside heavy hitters such as French Montana and Drake, with the Canadian superstar making a scene-stealing turn on a remix of “My Way.”

Fetty’s King Zoo is still listed as a forthcoming album and at just 28 years old, he’s got several more years to return to music chart dominance considering he’s proven himself as a hit-making star. And recently on The Joe Budden Podcast, the co-hosts of the show discussed Fetty’s sudden rise and wondered out loud of 300 Entertainment pushed out his music too soon and didn’t give singles time to develop.

Across Twitter, fans of Fetty Wap are saluting the young legend for his musical contributions and ear-pleasing hits. We’ve got those listed out below.

Listen to Fetty Wap's Trap & B below while you're at it.

