Tyga Drops “Dip (Remix)” With Nicki Minaj That Slaps, Twitter Is Astonished

It’s 2018, and Tyga is back in the musical good graces of the Internets. T-Raww dropped a new video for his song “Dip (Remix)” with Nicki Minaj.

The tune goes, which has twitter commenting at a furious clip at how the former Young Money rapper is back in his bag and cranking out hits.

The commentary varies from “Who is this new Tyga?” to “Y’all ain’t been listening for real for real” to “It’s about damn time.” It also helps that Nicki Minaj bigged up the tune on Queen radio.

