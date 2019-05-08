Tyra Banks Covers Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Again, Twitter Approves

Back in 1997, Tyra Banks made history as the first Black woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit issue. Now in 2019, the supermodel came out of retirement to once again cover magazine’s latest swimsuit issue, and Twitter totally approves.

The reactions to Banks returns have been overwhelmingly positive. The theme is mostly Black don’t crack—and where is the lie?

“This is for everybody that has been told that they are not good enough because of their body, their age, their everything,” said Banks on Twitter. “#BanX is here to tell you that you ARE friggin’ fierce no matter what anybody says!

Drop mic now!”

Peep Twitter giving Banks her flowers below.